Karnataka BJP takes out march to Raj Bhavan, complains to Governor about MUDA scam

Bengaluru, Jul 25 (PTI) The BJP legislators in Karnataka on Thursday took out a march to Raj Bhavan and met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to complain about the alleged alternative site scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

They also said that the ruling Congress did not allow them to raise the issue in both the Houses.

After the Karnataka legislature session was adjourned sine die, cutting it short by a day, the legislators led by the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka and BJP State president B Y Vijayendra took out a march to Raj Bhavan with placards and posters.

The BJP leaders met Gehlot and handed to him a memorandum giving details of the scam.

Later addressing reporters, Ashoka alleged that the ruling Congress did not allow them to speak about the MUDA scam in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was directly involved.

It is now known to the world that this government is involved in corruption. Never in the history of Karnataka, the ruling party faced such a shame. Scams after scams came to the fore, Ashoka said.

The BJP leader said because of the agitation by the BJP and JD(S) in connection with the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation worth Rs 187 crore, Congress MLA B Nagendra resigned as a minister and is now in jail.

Several officers are also in jail while one more MLA is set to go to jail, he claimed.

About the MUDA scam, Ashoka said when Siddaramaiah was the Deputy Chief Minister in the J H Patel government in the 1990s, the scam took place.

"Siddaramaiah and his supporters have gobbled up over one lakh square feet of land in the MUDA scam under the 50:50 scheme," he alleged.

"The chief minister who had taken an oath of upholding the Constitutional values in the presence of the Governor, is violating the Constitution. I have documents to show that Siddaramaiah was directly involved in it," he said.

The LoP alleged that the BJP legislators were denied permission to raise the issue in both the Houses of the Karnataka legislature.

He said the BJP and its ally JD(S) had sought the resignation of the chief minister.

"When 86,000 people were in the queue for MUDA plots, 14 plots were given to Siddaramaiah's family," he alleged.