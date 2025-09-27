Karnataka BJP to form teams led by core committee members for panchayat poll preparations

Bengaluru, Sep 27 (PTI) Karnataka BJP on Saturday decided to form teams led by each member of its core committee to prepare the party for the upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat polls and to strengthen the organisation in their assigned divisions, State President B Y Vijayendra said.

The party also resolved that its leaders would visit districts affected by heavy rains and floods to assess the situation and alert the government about necessary measures, he added.

The core committee meeting, held under Vijayendra’s leadership, was attended by party General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa, and others.

"We have held a detailed discussion on several matters concerning the state—planning tours in preparation for zilla and taluk panchayat polls, preparations for elections to five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, and also regarding the confusion being created by the state government on the issue of caste census," Vijayendra told reporters after the meeting.

He said each core committee member would lead a team of three to four members tasked with overseeing one organisational division—touring locally, understanding issues, and preparing the party for elections. Karnataka BJP has ten such organisational divisions, each covering three to four districts.

Alleging the state government was in a “deep slumber” while many areas were battered by rains and floods, Vijayendra said party leaders had already toured affected districts.

“On October 3 and 4, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and I, along with other leaders, will travel to Raichur and Kalaburagi districts. Similarly, we will tour Vijayapura and other districts,” he said, adding that Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka and other senior leaders will visit other areas of the state.

Claiming differences between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar had persisted for several months, Vijayendra said, “There is a lot of confusion within the ruling party. We will have to wait and see what turn it takes.” PTI KSU SSK ADB