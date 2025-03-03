Karnataka BJP to hold Cong govt accountable on key issues during legislature session

Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) The Karnataka BJP on Monday held its legislature party meeting to prepare strategies to effectively target the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, and hold it accountable for several key issues concerning the state.

The 15-day-long session began on Monday, with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot addressing the joint sitting of the state legislature at Vidhana Soudha.

It will also see Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, presenting his record 16th budget on March 7.

"At the meeting it was discussed on holding this corrupt Congress government accountable more effectively. Because this is zero development Congress government. What we have in the state is an incapable Congress government that is also anti Dalit and backward classes," state BJP president B Y Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters after the legislature party meeting, he said, this government needs to be thought a lesson by effectively raising issues such as its plans to close nine universities that were started during BJP regime, citing shortage of funds.

Alleging that the government was also planning to open a horticulture university in Mandya by shutting the one in Bagalkote, the BJP chief said the Congress administration is doing an injustice to north Karnataka. "We will effectively raise issues and unmask this government." Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka said, discussions were also held regarding raising issues like non allocation of funds to assembly constituencies for development, law and order situation and atrocities by mico finance institutions.

"By ensuring higher attendence and participation of legislators in the proceedings, we plan to effectively counter this government. We will do it both inside and outside the House by raising issues such as misuse of ST/ST funds, closure of universities among others," he said.

Ashoka said the BJP is planning to press for an adjournment motion on issues such as law and order, irregularities in the Karnataka State Public Service Commission (KPSC), atrocities by micro finance institutions, among others.

"Instructions have been given to all legislators to participate in the debates," he added. PTI KSU KH