Karnataka BJP to hold series of protests against state govt from April 2

Bengaluru, Mar 31 (PTI) Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Monday announced that his party will stage day-and-night protests across the state from April 2 against the Congress government's anti-poor policies.

The Shikaripura MLA stated that these protests would be held at district headquarters as well as at the Taluk and Mandal levels.

He alleged that the protests are being organised in response to the state government imposing "financial burdens on the poor".

"The BJP will fight against the government's anti-poor policies," the state party chief said at a press conference.

Vijayendra said that in Bengaluru, the day-and-night protest against the price rise will begin at Freedom Park on April 2 at 11 am.

All BJP MLAs, MLCs, former legislators, former council members, candidates who contested the state assembly elections, office bearers, district presidents, and party workers will participate in the protest, he told reporters.

He added that a protest would also be held in front of the statue of former Chief Minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah on the same day against the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs from the Assembly.

The 18 MLAs were suspended for their "unruly behaviour" on March 21.

On April 5, BJP workers will take to the streets in all district centers, Taluks, and Mandals across the state, Vijayendra said.

The party has also planned a 'Janakrosha Yatra' (Public Outrage March) from April 7, starting in Mysuru, which will be flagged off by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, the BJP state president said.

As per the schedule, the march on April 7 will cover the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. On April 8, it will reach Mandya and Hassan, and on April 9, it will proceed to Kodagu and Mangaluru, he added.

The first phase will conclude in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru on April 10. The second phase, starting on April 13, will cover the Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts.

"The movement will cover every district in the state. Each district will have a two-to-three-kilometer 'Padayatra' (foot march), followed by a public gathering addressed by BJP leaders," Vijayendra said.

The BJP state chief also criticised the state budget, claiming that it "favours minorities, particularly Muslims" and "insults Hindus".

"The Congress government’s policy of reserving four per cent of government contracts for Muslims is unconstitutional," he alleged. PTI GMS SSK KH