Karnataka BJP to hold special prayers at temples across state for armed forces

Bengaluru, May 8 (PTI) Karnataka BJP will hold special prayers at temples across the state for the well-being of the armed forces in the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

State BJP president B Y Vijayendra along with party leaders and workers offered prayers at a temple here on Thursday.

Following a decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Operation Sindoor was carried out to "finish off" the terrorists and to destroy their bases.

"We have prayed to God for India's success and for strength to our armed forces. The whole world is looking at India, because terrorism is not limited to India, it has affected the whole world. We have prayed for its end," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I have asked our party workers in all districts and taluks to hold special poojas at temples across the state today and tomorrow." Meanwhile, special prayers are also being organised in all temples that come under the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, for the well-being of the armed forces, on the instructions of Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

The Religious Endowment department Commissioner has even issued a circular to this effect. PTI KSU KH