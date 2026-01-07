Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Karnataka Police of assaulting one of its workers during her arrest in Hubballi, alleging that her clothes were torn in the process.

The allegation follows the circulation of a video showing the woman surrounded by both male and female police personnel inside a bus.

🚨BJP woman worker alleges assault and stripping during SIR protest in Karnataka, police DENY CLAIMS.



The woman activist is identified as Sujata Handi



Cops claim 'she stripped' pic.twitter.com/dL15PuB5hQ — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) January 7, 2026

The BJP claimed that the worker was manhandled and her clothes were damaged after she resisted the police action and raised objections.

However, Hubballi Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar dismissed the charge, stating that the woman herself removed her clothes and assaulted police personnel.

“For a survey, officials had visited Chalukya Nagar. While collecting information, a dispute broke out among locals, leading to arguments, verbal abuse and assault,” Kumar told reporters on Wednesday.

He said three separate cases were registered following the incident.

“On January 5, a woman was taken into custody in connection with an attempted murder case filed by a local resident. During the arrest, she resisted strongly and was supported by people associated with her. In the process, she bit one of our sub-inspectors. Three to four police personnel were also assaulted and obstructed while discharging their duties,” he said.

According to Kumar, the woman removed her clothes while being taken to the police vehicle. “Our police staff, especially women personnel, arranged clothes with the help of local residents and ensured she was dressed,” he added.

The police commissioner further said the woman has around nine cases registered against her, five of them filed last year.

“The claim that the police misbehaved with her is entirely false,” Kumar said.