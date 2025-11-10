Karnataka: Brawl breaks out at bar, four held after video goes viral

Udupi (Karnataka), Nov 10 (PTI) Four people were arrested in connection with an altercation at a bar in Manipal after a video of the alleged brawl went viral on social media platforms, police said on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Amar Shetty, Chandan C Salian, Dhanush, and Ajay, they said.

The incident reportedly occured around 10 pm on Sunday, when a group were dining together, police said.

According to police, the dispute began when Chandan's hand allegedly brushed against another person, named Amar, during the meal, triggering an argument.

The quarrel escalated into a physical fight, followed by verbal abuse.

The altercation continued outside the bar on a public road, despite the presence of bouncers who attempted to intervene, a senior police officer said.

Based on a complaint lodged by ASI Mohan Das, who was on night duty, Manipal Police registered a case under Section 194(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for public nuisance and affray, he said.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar stated that the individuals involved are believed to be relatives and have no prior criminal history.

He said the police acted promptly after the video gained attention online, adding that necessary steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in public spaces.