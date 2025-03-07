Karnataka Budget: Rationalisation of excise slabs to continue, says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Mar 7 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, presenting the state budget for 2025-26 on Friday, said the government will continue to rationalise excise slabs throughout the current financial year by making slight adjustments in the excise duty structure.

He has set a revenue collection target for 2025-26 at Rs 40,000 crore.

"The government has rationalised excise slabs by making the prices of premium segments comparable to the neighbouring states. The process of rationalisation will be continued during the current financial year by making slight adjustments in the excise duty structure," Siddaramaiah said.

He said it is proposed to allocate unused liquor licenses through a transparent electronic auction which is expected to aid in additional resource mobilisation to the state.

The CM further said that the government has developed software and online processes for all the services in the excise department which will increase the efficiency in administration and improve public service delivery.

A total revenue of Rs 36,500 crore is estimated from State Excise in revised estimates for 2024-25. PTI KSU KH