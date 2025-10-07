Karnataka: Bus rams into pilgrims on 'padayatra'; three dead, four injured

Koppal (Karnataka), Oct 7 (PTI) Three pilgrims were killed and four others injured after a private bus allegedly rammed into them on National Highway 50, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Annapoorna (40), her son Sharanappa (19), and a relative, Prakash (25), police added.

The incident occurred late Monday when a group of seven pilgrims were walking on a 'padayatra' from their village in Rona taluk to the Huligemma Devi temple at Huligi in Koppal district.

Police said the pilgrims had covered over 100 km in the preceding three days as part of an annual tradition undertaken by devotees.

While en route to their destination, a private bus allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle and struck the group, killing three instantly, a senior police officer said.

Four other pilgrims sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, said Ram Arasiddi, Superintendent of Police, Koppal.

A case has been registered in connection with the accident, and the driver of the bus has been taken into custody, police said. PTI AMP SSK