Karnataka buzzes with cabinet reshuffle speculation ahead of Siddaramaiah’s Oct 13 luncheon

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (PTI) The political corridors of Karnataka were abuzz on Thursday with speculation of a major reshuffle in the Congress government in November, even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues remained tight-lipped.

Amid the buzz, Siddaramaiah is set to host a luncheon for his cabinet colleagues and ruling party legislators on October 13.

The speculation comes in the backdrop of public statements by some MLAs expressing their desire for Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to take over as the state’s CM.

There is growing chatter within political circles, especially within Congress, of a possible "change of guard" in Karnataka by the end of November.

Hearsay also points to a possible power‑sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Following the Assembly election results in May 2023, there was intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister’s post.

The Congress later convinced Shivakumar to accept the Deputy CM position.

Reports at the time pointed to a ‘rotational chief minister formula’, under which Shivakumar would assume the top post after two-and-a-half years, though the party has not officially confirmed this.

Siddaramaiah has consistently stated that he will complete his full five-year term, but also emphasised that he will abide by the party high command’s decision.

While declining to comment on the reshuffle speculation, Shivakumar told reporters on Thursday, "It is a matter left to the party high command and the chief minister. I will not speak on it. If they call me, I will give my suggestion. I request you not to create confusion." Home Minister G Parameshwara dismissed the speculations, saying, "These things take place at the high command level. I don’t even know where these things are emerging. Who said that there will be a (cabinet) reshuffle?" Madhugiri MLA K N Rajanna, who was sacked from the cabinet in August, hinted at a change of guard, saying, "Let the Bihar assembly elections get over." He expressed optimism about being reinstated in the forthcoming reshuffle.

Several ministers, including Dinesh Gundu Rao, Priyank Kharge, and Sharan Prakash Patil, said they were unaware of any such development.

Minister Santosh Lad said, "Such things will always be there, but I don’t know when it is going to happen. It is left to the party high command, the chief minister and the deputy chief minister." Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre echoed this, noting only the party high command, the CM, and the deputy CM would know.

Meanwhile, Ramanagara MLA H A Iqbal Hussain, speaking to reporters in Koppal, reiterated his support for Shivakumar as CM.

"I had spoken my mind and fought for it. Congress is a disciplined party. So we have to behave in a disciplined manner. The AICC had told me not to speak before the media, which I will adhere to, but I will stand by what I said. D K Shivakumar should become the chief minister," Hussain said.

