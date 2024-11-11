Karnataka by-polls: Campaigning ends in three Karnataka assembly segments

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) The high-decibel electioneering came to an end on Monday evening in Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna, as blaring loudspeakers fell silent, marking the close of public campaigning for the assembly by-polls scheduled for November 13.

According to the Election Commission, there are eight candidates in the fray in Shiggaon, 31 in Channapatna, and six in Sandur.

The BJP has fielded former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s son, Bharath Bommai, from Shiggaon. He will face Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan.

In Sandur, the BJP has nominated Bangaru Hanumantha, who will contest against Congress's E Annapurna.

In Channapatna, the BJP ally JD(S) has fielded Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the third generation of the party’s first family. He will face Congress heavyweight C P Yogeeshwara.

These bypolls were necessitated after E Tukaram (Sandur), Basavaraj Bommai (Shiggaon), and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy (Channapatna) resigned from the Karnataka assembly after winning the Lok Sabha election this year.

On the final day of campaigning, candidates, political heavyweights, and party workers made a last-ditch effort to woo voters, with rallies, public addresses, and roadshows. Door-to-door campaigns began in the evening.

The current strength of the ruling Congress in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly stands at 133, minus the Speaker. The BJP and its ally JD(S) have 65 and 18 seats, respectively. There are two independent MLAs one each from regional parties.

These elections are seen as a referendum on the Congress government, which has been in power for over a year and a half in Karnataka.

The by-polls come at a time when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is being probed by the Karnataka Lokayukta for his involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment scam. Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi B M, and brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy are also accused in the case. PTI GMS GMS SSK ROH