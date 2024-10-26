Karnataka bypolls: Congress rebel Khadri to withdraw nomination on Oct 30, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said rebel Congress leader Sayed Azeempeer Khadri would withdraw his nomination as an Independent candidate from Shiggaon.

Advertisment

Taking everyone by surprise, Khadri had on Friday -- the last day to submit the papers -- filed his nomination for the November 13 assembly bypoll in Shiggaon at the eleventh hour.

Amid fears that Khadri would dent the prospects of Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, Shivakumar -- who is also the party's Karnataka unit chief -- said, "Khadri will withdraw his nomination on October 30. The party will give him a suitable position." According to Shivakumar, the rebel Congress leader discussed his concerns with him.

"He has been promised a suitable position in the party. I cannot disclose the promises made in view of the Model Code of Conduct. He will withdraw his nomination and work for the party. Khadri is with us," he said.

Advertisment

Khadri should have been given a ticket in the last elections itself, the veteran Congress leader said and added the party would never forget his sacrifices and he would be compensated with a suitable position.

Shivakumar hailed Khadri, saying that he was an honest person and committed to the Congress' secular philosophy.

Minister Zameer Ahmed, MLA Nazeer Ahmed, and Ismail Thamatagara played an important role in convincing Khadri to withdraw his nomination, the deputy chief minister said.

Advertisment

When Shivakumar was told that Khadri had not yet agreed to back out, he said, "We need to take the opinion of all local leaders. There is no dissidence now. We need to talk to his followers too and we will invite all of them to Bengaluru." The BJP has fielded Haveri MP and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's son Bharath Bommai from Shiggaon.

Bypolls to three assembly seats -- Channapatna, Sandur and Shiggaon -- will be held on November 13. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Excluding the speaker, the Congress has 133 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) have 65 and 18 seats, respectively.

Advertisment

The remaining seats are held by other smaller parties and Independent MLAs. PTI GMS SZM