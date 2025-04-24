Karnataka cabinet adopts resolution condemning Pahalgam terrorist attack

Chamarajanagara (Karnataka), Apr 24 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday adopted a resolution condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and accused the Union Home Ministry and intelligence agencies of "failing" to prevent it.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, also called for an investigation into these lapses.

The terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday left at least 26 people dead, including two from Karnataka.

"Our government strongly condemns the terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased on behalf of the people of Karnataka," the resolution stated.

It described terrorist attacks as heinous crimes against humanity and urged the nation to unite in the fight to eradicate terrorism in all forms.

"However, the failure of the Union Home Department is the reason for these heinous attacks, from Pulwama to Pahalgam, the resolution said. The situation is such that the Intelligence Department has to hang its head in shame at the international level for its weaknesses and failures." "Moreover, hundreds of families have been orphaned. The Karnataka government strongly condemns this failure of the Home Ministry," it added.

It also condemned the use of terrorist attacks on innocent civilians for "the evil politics of communal polarisation" and demanded a thorough investigation into the failures.