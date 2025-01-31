Karnataka Cabinet approves implementation of water resilience project worth Rs 5,000 crore

Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI) The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the implementation of the World Bank-assisted Karnataka Water Security and Disaster Resilience Programme (KWSRDP) at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

The World Bank will give a loan of Rs 3,500 crore for the project.

The project will be taken up after the approval of the Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India, and signing of the loan agreement with the World Bank.

It was decided in the cabinet meeting to authorise the Department of Revenue (Disaster Management) to implement the KWSDRP.

The government has also directed to authorise the Department of Finance to negotiate the loan with the World Bank to determine the terms and currency of the loan, pending the approval of the Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the Public Private Partnership Policy-2025.

It also decided to withdraw the Karnataka Urban and Rural Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2024 pertaining to premium floor area ratio (FAR).

The decision was taken in view of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot returning the Bill seeking some clarifications.

"Since the points on which the Governor has sought clarifications involve legal aspects, it is appropriate to consult with the relevant stakeholders. A comprehensive review is advisable," a cabinet note said.