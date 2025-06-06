Karnataka cabinet approves Quantum Research Park phase 2 at IISc

Bengaluru, Jun 6 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Electronics and IT/BT Priyank Kharge has said, state cabinet has approved the plan to establish Quantum Research Park phase-2 at IISc in Bengaluru.

Taking to 'X', the minister announced that with a government grant of Rs 48 crore, the park will be developed in partnership with the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID).

“This initiative will strengthen Karnataka’s leadership in quantum research, skill-building and innovation. It will offer a collaborative space for academia, startups and industry to work on cutting-edge quantum technologies,” he wrote.

According to him, the park to situated in Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will provide world-class quantum technology research and product development facilities.

It will also be a state-of-the-art training centre to upskill youth, reskill professionals and train faculty, he added.

“This initiative is expected to attract FDI, boost IP creation and open up new economic frontiers in areas like cybersecurity, climate modeling, pharmaceuticals and finance,” said Kharge. PTI JR ADB