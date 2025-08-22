Karnataka Cabinet approves report on illegal mining, Rs 78,245-cr losses flagged

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved the report of its sub-committee on illegal mining, estimating losses to the State exchequer at Rs 78,245 crore, and cleared sweeping measures to recover the amount and prosecute offenders.

In a statement tabled in the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the panel, headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, reviewed large-scale illegal mining between 2006 and 2011 and examined action taken during the 2013–18 Congress government.

The sub-committee, constituted on July 5, submitted its report on August 13. The Cabinet discussed and approved it at a special meeting on August 19.

“It is a well-known fact that powerful politicians, businessmen, officials and others looted the State’s wealth through illegal mining. The government will not tolerate the plunder of public resources under any circumstances,” the statement said.

The report, based on Lokayukta findings, stated that 9.37 crore tonnes of iron ore were illegally extracted from 60 ‘B’ category mining leases and 9.70 crore tonnes from 51 ‘C’ category leases.

The total illegal extraction of 19.07 crore tonnes of ore was valued at an average of Rs 4,103 per tonne.

“The overall loss to the government is estimated at Rs 78,245 crore. Every rupee that belongs to the people of Karnataka will be recovered,” the statement added.

The Cabinet approved a draft Bill to appoint a Recovery Commissioner to confiscate properties obtained through illegal mining and ensure recovery of dues.

Fast-track courts will also be set up for the speedy trial of cases registered by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and other agencies.

“The government will pursue all pending cases diligently and ensure their swift disposal to prevent delays in justice,” it said.

The panel reviewed SIT investigations and noted that 29 ‘B’ closure reports had been filed in court.

“In several cases, the reasons given in these reports do not appear reasonable,” the CM said, adding that the Cabinet had decided to re-examine all 29 reports. Eight other pending ‘B’ reports will be withdrawn.

This reflects the government’s firm intent to revisit every questionable case and hold offenders accountable.

The CM said it would form case-wise investigation teams in the Forest Department to assess ecological damage, direct the Police Department to file charge sheets promptly, and create a panel of legal officers with mining expertise to handle litigation in Bengaluru and Delhi courts.

Officials, intermediaries and private individuals named in the Lokayukta report will face strict action, the statement said.

The State will also urge the Supreme Court to expedite approval of ore-assessment standards submitted by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) in 2019.

Satellite image analysis by the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC) estimated that 190.75 million tonnes of excess ore were extracted from 111 leases between 2006–07 and 2018–19.

These figures are provisional, based on Carto-SAT imagery assessed by committees under the CEC and the Department of Mines and Geology.

The government said it would request the Centre to expedite pending CBI investigations, some of which have remained incomplete for over a decade, or return the cases to be probed by the SIT.

"No case will be allowed to go cold. The government will recover losses, prosecute offenders and protect Karnataka's natural wealth," it said, adding that all necessary measures would be taken to ensure quick disposal of court cases, confiscation of illegal gains, and accountability for every individual involved.