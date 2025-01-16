Karnataka Cabinet approves Rs 413.71 cr for upgrading BBMP hospitals

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved a Rs 413.71 crore project to upgrade the hospitals operated by the Bengaluru civic agency under the 'Brand Bengaluru' scheme.

Advertisment

Under this scheme, the dilapidated buildings would be replaced with new ones.

"Under the Brand Bengaluru scheme, all the hospitals run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) would be upgraded at a cost of Rs 413.71 crore," Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil briefed reporters after the cabinet meeting.

"All the government hospitals run by the BBMP would be upgraded," the minister added.

Advertisment

According to him, 13 BBMP hospitals would be upgraded to 30-bed and five as 50-bed hospitals. As many as 22 dental hospitals and seven physiotherapy hospitals will also be established. PTI GMS KH