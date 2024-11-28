Karnataka cabinet clears bill to increase labour welfare corpus fund

Bengaluru, Nov 28 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, which will increase the labour welfare corpus fund.

Once the bill is passed, the Labourer’s share will be Rs 50, employer's share will be Rs 100 and and government’s share will be Rs 50, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil briefed reporters after the state cabinet meeting.

According to him, the worker’s contribution was Rs 20, employers’ Rs 40 and state government’s Rs 20.

“This will go to Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund. This will enable for making the corpus big,” Patil said.

The corpus fund used to get Rs 80 crore annually, which has increased to Rs 200 crore annually.

He explained that quite an amount has been spent on the welfare of labourers in the past.

“In the past four to five years, including during COVID, the welfare fund was spent in a big way.” Besides, the Karnataka Groundwater Regulations and Control of Development and Management Amendment Bill was cleared today in the cabinet.

The bill aims to monitor open borewells, which resulted in many accidents where children fall, get trapped and lose their lives. This bill makes the borewell drillers and the farm owners responsible for the accident, Patil said.

It has a provision of one year’s imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine in the event of accident. There is a provision of three months imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine for being negligent towards the open borewells.

Another important bill that got the cabinet’s nod was the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University Amendment Bill.

“Till now the Governor was the Chancellor but with this amendment, the Chief Minister will be the Chancellor of Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University,” Patil said.

Explaining the reasons, he said the bill will make the University more active and quick decisions will be taken. The cabinet took the decision because these universities directly related to administration, Panchayat Administration and Rural Development.

Patil clarified that the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University Act is different from the Karnataka University Act. PTI GMS GMS ROH