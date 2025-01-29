Karnataka Cabinet clears C&D waste project, irrigation, infra works worth thousands of crores

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 18 (PTI) The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday cleared a large-scale construction and demolition (C&D) waste management project within the Greater Bengaluru Authority limits, sources said.

The project envisages the collection, transportation and processing of 2,250 metric tonnes per day of C&D waste through three packages of 750 tonnes per day each under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

It will be implemented for 15 years at an estimated cost of Rs 1,714.83 crore, aimed at strengthening scientific waste management in the Bengaluru metropolitan region, sources told PTI.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of a 2.03-km elevated corridor in Belagavi city, linking NH-48 to Dharmaveer Sambhaji Circle via Ashok Circle, Sangolli Rayanna Circle and Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle.

The project, estimated at Rs 275.53 crore, is intended to ease traffic congestion and improve urban mobility in the city.

The Cabinet also granted administrative approval for replacing Horizontal Split Case pumps at pumping stations under Stage-I and Stage-II of Phase-10 of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme at TK Halli, Harohalli and Tataguni. It will be undertaken by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board at a cost of Rs 49.30 crore.

Additionally, it also cleared the comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) of the 550 MLD water treatment plant at Stage-II of Phase-IV of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme at TK Halli for a period of five years, at an estimated cost of Rs 38.33 crore.

A Rs 210 crore lift irrigation project to lift water from the Krishna River and supply it to the Raibag High Level Distribution Canal (RHLD) and Raibag Distribution Canals, benefiting command areas in Raibag and Chikkodi taluks of Belagavi district, was also approved by the cabinet.

Administrative approval was accorded for the revised estimate of Rs 1,503 crore for the Kerur Lift Irrigation Project covering parts of Badami and Bilagi Assembly constituencies in Bagalkote district.

The Cabinet cleared the 'Shri Karesiddeshwara Lift Irrigation Project' at an estimated cost of Rs 198.90 crore, aimed at lifting water from the Krishna River in Raibag taluk and conveying it to the Chikkodi Branch Canal.

Further, a Rs 990 crore irrigation project was approved to supply water from the Narayanapura Right Bank Canal to Pamanakallur and other areas in Maski taluk of Raichur district.

It also sanctioned a Rs 272 crore lift irrigation scheme to fill 19 tanks in Yelburga and Kukunur taluks by drawing water from the Krishna River.

The 'Karnataka District Judiciary Reforms Bill, 2025', aimed at strengthening and streamlining the district judiciary was also approved by the Cabinet.

Modifications to certain items in the Indira Food Kit (Nutritious Food Kit) distributed under the state’s welfare scheme were also cleared.

It further granted post-facto approval for extending the term of the 15th State Finance Commission up to December 31, 2025. Additionally, administrative approval was accorded for the construction of an annexe building at the Haj Bhavan premises in Tirumenahalli, Bengaluru, at an estimated cost of Rs 16.60 crore, sources said. PTI GMS OZ OZ