Karnataka Cabinet condemns Guv''s decision to grant sanction for CM''s prosecution

Bengaluru, Aug 17 (PTI) The Karnataka Cabinet on Saturday condemned the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to grant sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam'.

Terming the Governor's action as "politically motivated", Siddarmaiah said: "We will wage a legal fight." "The Cabinet has condemned the Governor's decision to sanction prosecution against me as illegal and anti-Constitution", the Chief Minister told a press conference after a special Cabinet meeting.