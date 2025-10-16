Karnataka cabinet decides to bring rules to check RSS activities in public places, govt institutions

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to bring rules to check RSS activities from taking out march on the roads or holding events in government places.

The decision was taken based on Karnataka Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge’s letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on RSS activities and its affiliated organisations.

"The rules we want to bring is regarding public places, government schools, colleges, government premises, government owned institutions and aided institutions. We will bring together the previous orders issued by the Home department, Law Department, and the Education Department to frame a new rule. In the next two to three days, the new rule will come into force within the framework of law and the Constitution," the minister told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

"We cannot control any organisation, but from now on you cannot do whatever you want in public places or roads. Whatever you have to do, it has to be done after seeking the government’s permission," he said.

Kharge said it is left to the discretion of the government whether to give permission to carry out such activities.

Noting that there are parameters to grant permission, the minister said, "You cannot walk on the road waving sticks or take out ‘Patha Sanchalana’ (march) just by giving intimation to the authorities. All these things will be part of the rules we are going to introduce." PTI GMS GMS KH