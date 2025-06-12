Karnataka cabinet decides to conduct new caste survey in state: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jun 12 (PTI) Karnataka cabinet on Thursday "unanimously" decided to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey, popularly known as caste census, in the state.

"....we have taken a decision in the cabinet. It was a unanimous decision in the cabinet that a new survey is to be conducted," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after a special cabinet meeting.

He said, "The government will consult the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission....we are going to give 90 days time to survey a fresh and to give the report." The decision comes after the Congress top brass on Tuesday directed the state government to hold caste re-enumeration in Karnataka to address the concerns of some communities, who complained of being left out of the survey that was conducted 10 years ago.

The decision came at a time when the cabinet was already considering the Socio-Educational Survey report that was submitted to the government, based on the survey that was conducted in 2015. PTI KSU KH