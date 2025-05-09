Karnataka cabinet defers caste census discussion again

Bengaluru, May 9 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Friday decided to take up the caste census report in the next meeting, state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

The Minister stated that some ministers had not yet given their opinion as requested by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"It was decided in the cabinet meeting today that the Social and Educational Survey Report will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting," Patil briefed reporters.

He said some ministers had provided their opinion in writing, while others were yet to submit their viewpoints on the Social and Educational Survey Report, also known as the caste census.

This is the third time the discussion has been deferred.

After being tabled on April 11 before the cabinet, it was initially scheduled for discussion on April 17. However, the cabinet meeting remained inconclusive, and the discussion was postponed to May 2.

On May 9, no decision was taken, and the matter was again deferred.

Various communities, including the dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayats, had opposed the survey, warning the government of serious consequences. They were upset, alleging that the entire survey was faulty.

The cabinet also decided to implement the Greater Bengaluru Act from May 15, the Minister said.

The bill was passed during the budget session earlier this year.

The Act proposes the decentralisation of governance in Bengaluru through multiple municipal corporations.

It aims to establish a maximum of 10 city corporations to decentralise municipal administration.

The Act suggests the founding of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), in which the Chief Minister will be the ex-officio chairperson, the Minister in charge of Bengaluru will be the vice-chairperson, and the Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority will be the ex-officio member secretary.

The cabinet unanimously praised the Indian armed forces for striking back at Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, Patil said.

In light of the prevailing war-like situation in the country, the cabinet decided to postpone the event celebrating two years of the Congress government in the state, the Minister said.

The Siddaramaiah government had planned to hold a grand event in Vijayanagara district on May 20.

The cabinet approved granting a civic amenity site for the Congress building in Chikkaballapur at a subsidised rate, Patil said.