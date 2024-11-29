Karnataka cabinet expansion unlikely: Shivakumar

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday dismissed the possibility of an immediate cabinet expansion, stating that no discussions have been held to fill the lone vacant ministerial position.

"The situation (for cabinet expansion) has not come. There has been no discussion to fill up that one vacancy," he told reporters, effectively putting to rest speculation about potential changes in the state cabinet's composition.

He also said that the issue was not discussed with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The total strength of the cabinet in the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government is 34 ministers. This includes Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, along with 32 other ministers.PTI LUX DV DV