Karnataka cabinet 'gives conditional nod' for matches at Chinnaswamy stadium

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 11 (PTI) The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday cleared the way for Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host international and IPL matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, subject to compliance with the safety and security requirements, official sources said.

The KSCA must implement the recommendations of Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, which probed the June 4 stampede outside the stadium in which 11 people died, they said.

The Commission had reportedly concluded that the “design and structure” of the ground were “unsuitable and unsafe” for mass gatherings.

The stampede took place during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebration.

The panel had recommended measures such as adequate gates for mass entry and exit, purpose-built queuing and circulation zones separated from public roads, emergency evacuation plans compliant with international safety norms, and sufficient parking among others.

After meeting the newly elected president of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Venkatesh Prasad and other officebarers, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the government has no intention of stopping the matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The cabinet also discussed a Bill to implement internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SCs), which is likely to be placed before the ongoing winter session of the state legislature, the sources said.

The state government has already decided on providing internal reservation among SCs by slicing up the 17 per cent reservation matrix given to 101 scheduled castes, under three groups, with a formula of 6, 6, and 5 per cent respectively.

As per the internal reservation formula evolved by the state government, the SC (Right) and SC (Left) will get 6 percent each, while communities like Lambani, Bhovi, Korma and Korcha, and most backward/ nomadic communities get 5 percent reservation.

The Cabinet is learned to have to approved a Bill to introduce a cess of Rs 1,000 on new vehicles by amending the Karnataka Road Safety Authority Act, according to sources.

This Bill may be introduced during the ongoing session , they added. PTI KSU ROH