Karnataka cabinet meet to be held in Kalaburagi on Sep 17

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Sep 16 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the state cabinet will meet here on September 17 to discuss the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region, and decisions are likely to be taken regarding a separate secretariat and industrial policy for the region.

The cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi would also coincide with 'Kalyana Karnataka Utsava' celebrated to mark the liberation of the region from the Nizam’s rule, and the celebrations to mark 10 years of Article 371(J) of the Constitution under which the region got special status.

"We may not be able to fulfill all the expectations, but we will certainly try to give solutions to a few important issues. Regarding what was mentioned in the budget and other important issues, we will discuss and decide in the cabinet tomorrow," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, the CM said a subject on employment issues in the region, is also expected to come up before the cabinet.

"There has been a demand for a separate secretariat for the Kalyana Karnataka region for a long time now, we will try to do it," he said in response to a question.

Kalaburagi is considered as the capital of the 'Kalyana Karnataka' or the Hyderabad Karnataka region as it was earlier known. These districts that were under the erstwhile rule of Nizams of Hyderabad are among the backward regions in the state.

The region comprising Bidar, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir, enjoys special status under the Constitution (Article 371(J)) owing to its backwardness.

Noting that a separate industrial policy for Kalyana Karnataka region will be decided tomorrow, he said, "We will do everything possible tomorrow, we are in favour of Kalyana Karnataka (development)." Article 371(J), which grants special status to backward districts of Kalyana-Karnataka region, was amended when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, he recalled and said it was fulfilled with efforts made by Mallikarjun Kharge (AICC President) and former Chief Minister Dharman Singh.

In 2013, Congress government formed a committee for it and implemented it, not BJP, Siddaramaiah said. When Atal Bihari Vajpaee was the Prime Minister, he had said that such an amendment to the Constitution cannot be made, and the then Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani had written in this regard to then CM S M Krishna.

He said his government is committed to fulfill the expectations of the people and work for the poor. "So we have given this time Rs 5,000 crore (for Kalyana Karnataka)." To a question on violence in Nagamangala in Mandya district and Mangaluru, the Chief Minister said, "some minor incidents have happened, Nagamangala is peaceful... DySP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) and Inspector have been suspended there, we have taken action as soon as we got to know there was failure on part of the police, prima facie." He assured to give compensation to those whose shops and vehicles were destroyed due to fire during the violence. PTI KSU ROH