Karnataka cabinet moves to reclaim forest land from HMT, acts on palace ground violations

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to withdraw an Interlocutory Application (IA) filed in the Supreme Court seeking the denotification of 160 acres of land allocated to Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) in Bengaluru, which had been classified as forest land.

It also resolved to recover the 'Peenya Plantation,' sold 10 years ago for Rs 375 crore to public sector units and private firms, and restore it to its original form.

"The cabinet decided to take necessary steps to recover the forest land, worth Rs 14,300 crore and owned by HMT, for the state government," Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H K Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

He noted that officials had filed the IA before the Supreme Court a decade ago.

"We are not convinced about the IA. It was almost illegal. That is why we are withdrawing it. This decision was initiated by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and endorsed by the cabinet," Patil explained.

HMT had argued that the land had lost its status as forest land and should therefore be denotified.

"HMT has failed in its objective. How can forest land be sold?" the Minister asked.

The cabinet expressed concern that losing this land would result in Bengaluru losing a significant portion of its green lung space, he added.

According to Patil, a high-level committee formed in 2015, chaired by the then Chief Secretary, had discussed HMT's forest land in several meetings.

"In the proceedings of a meeting held in July 2018 under the Chief Secretary's chairmanship, it was clearly stated that forest land with green cover was being sold and auctioned by HMT, despite being critical lung space for Bengaluru," the Minister explained.

When asked about Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy's allegation that the state government was obstructing HMT's revival, Patil questioned who was hindering the rehabilitation of HMT.

"We are only questioning the sale of forest land. How was forest land sold?" he asked.

Separately, the cabinet decided to file a contempt of court petition against the heirs of the Mysore royal family for violating the Supreme Court's order to maintain the status quo at the Palace Grounds.

"The successors of the royal family have constructed permanent structures in an area of about two lakh square meters of Bangalore Palace, violating the Supreme Court's 2001 order," Patil said.

The Minister explained that notices were issued on January 9, 2025, directing the removal of unauthorized constructions within 15 days.

The cabinet has also prohibited authorities from granting further permissions to hold events in such places.

Additionally, the cabinet resolved to pursue an interim application filed by the Karnataka government before the Supreme Court to take up several petitions aimed at upholding the validity of the 1997 Act, which allowed the government to take over the Bangalore Palace Grounds.

Patil added that the interim application seeks to expedite the appeals filed by the government in 1997, which were upheld by the High Court.

The cabinet also discussed the rate of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) fixed for the utilisation of 15 acres and 17.5 guntas of Bangalore Palace Grounds, as per the Supreme Court's December 10, 2024, judgment.

The cabinet directed the relevant department to take appropriate legal action regarding the contempt of court petition.

"The state government has already filed an appeal in the Supreme Court regarding the financial burden of Rs 3,011 crore for granting TDR at the rate of Rs 2,83,500 per sq m. (Bellary Road) and Rs 2,04,000 per sq m (Jayamahal Road), as per the Supreme Court's order on December 21, 2014," Patil explained. PTI GMS SSK ROH