Karnataka cabinet opts for ordinance to drop TDR for Palace Grounds acquisition

Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) The state cabinet on Friday decided against issuing the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to the Mysuru royal family for the acquisition of nearly sixteen acres of land in the Bangalore Palace Grounds, Karnataka Minister HK Patil said.

Advertisment

Instead, the cabinet opted to pass an ordinance to forgo the TDR, he added.

Briefing reporters, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said issuing TDR for the Bangalore Palace Grounds is inimical to the state's interest.

"The state cabinet has decided to present this ordinance, which is following the Bangalore Palace (Land Acquisition and Transfer) Act-1996, to the governor," Patil said.

Advertisment

The enactment of the ordinance will empower the state government to utilise the required amount of land and abandon the proposed proposal, he added.

The minister explained that this ordinance will allow partial or complete withdrawal from any infrastructure project as per any court judgment or any decision taken earlier by the government.

According to Patil, on December 10, 2024, the Supreme Court in the contempt of court case directed that the areas adjacent to the Bangalore Palace grounds be valued and Transferable Development Rights (TDR) be granted for road widening under the prevailing guideline value following Section 45B of the Karnataka Stamp Act.

Advertisment

The minister said, "If Rs 3,014 crore, or Rs 200 crore per acre, is allocated for the development of just two kilometres of road in the state, it is neither beneficial for the state's economy nor viable from a development perspective." PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK KH