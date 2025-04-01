Karnataka: Case against MLA's son for taking out march with hunted wild rabbits

Raichur (Karnataka), Apr 1 (PTI) A case was registered against Congress MLA Basanagouda Turvihal's son Satish Gouda, his brother and others on Tuesday after purported videos of them allegedly taking out a march displaying hunted wild rabbits hung on shafts in public went viral, police said.

The forest department registered a case on its own under the Wildlife Protection Act against Satish, his brother Siddanagouda, Durgesh and others, they said.

Basanagouda Turvihal represents Maski Assembly constitutency.

The purported videos of the incident that took place on Monday in Turvihal town in Sindhanur taluk of this district showed them displaying those hunted wild rabbits which were hung to shafts they were carrying on their shoulders and parading on the main roads.

They were also seen flashing deadly weapons and dead rabbits in full public view.

According to officials, the event was apparently part of a religious event.

"A video of taking out a march after hunting rabbits in Turvihal has come to our light and a case was registered suo motu today by the forest department. In that video the MLA's family members - his son Satish Gouda, Siddanagouda, his brother and one person named Durgesh are seen," Puttamadaiah M, Superintendent of Police (Raichur) said.

According to the forest department, the case registered under the relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 included sections 9 (prohibition of hunting), 48 A (restrictions on transportation of wildlife) and section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"We have registered a case under relevant sections of the wildlife protection Act. As per protocol, the matter was brought before the magistrate, following which a case was registered and the matter is under investigation. We have identified the three main suspects who have been named in the case along with others," a senior forest department official said. PTI AMP KH