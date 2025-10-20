Karnataka celebrates Deepavali with festive fervour, CM urges use of green crackers

Bengaluru, Oct 20 (PTI) Karnataka celebrated Deepavali with zeal on Monday, as people flocked to temples, adorned their homes with flowers and lamps, and burst crackers to mark the festival of lights.

Dressed in new attires, residents exchanged greetings, embracing the spirit of the festival that symbolises the triumph of light over darkness.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar extended Deepavali greetings to everyone.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Siddaramaiah said, "May this festival, which shows the path from darkness to light, dispel the darkness of hatred, violence, falsehood, unrest, poverty, and ignorance that plague society, and spread the light of friendship, coexistence, truth, peace, and wisdom everywhere, I pray." He urged people to use only green firecrackers and advised elders to ensure safety of young children while bursting them.

"Along with the joy of the festival, do not forget environmental care. Use only green firecrackers, and when young children burst crackers, elders should take care of them. I request everyone to celebrate Deepavali with joy and safely. Once again, Deepavali wishes to all of you," the CM added.

Extending his hearty Deepavali greetings, Deputy CM Shivakumar said on 'X', "May the festival of lights dispel the hardships in everyone’s lives and spread the light of progress all around. I pray that this festival of lamps brings success, prosperity and abundance into everyone’s life." Markets across Bengaluru, including KR Market, Chickpet and Avenue Road, donned a festive look since early morning as people thronged stores to buy sweets, flowers, earthen lamps and decorative items.

After the Supreme Court’s recent directive regulating firecracker use in Delhi-NCR, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has implemented similar restrictions across the state. It has instructed all district administrations to intensify the crackdown on illegal storage, sale and trading of non-green crackers.

The board has permitted the bursting of crackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm on October 21 and 22.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to ease congestion near major commercial areas and temples, while hospitals across the city have been put on alert to deal with possible firecracker-related injuries. Victoria Hospital and Minto Eye Hospital have set up special emergency units to ensure timely treatment.

Deepavali is celebrated over three days in Karnataka — Naraka Chaturdashi, which involves the traditional oil bath and fireworks; Lakshmi Puja on Amavasya (new moon), dedicated to the goddess of wealth; and Balipadyami, observed to honour King Bali. PTI AMP ROH