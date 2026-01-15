Karnataka celebrates Makara Sankranti with great religious fervour

Bengaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) Makara Sankranti, marking the Sun's transition into Makara Rashi or capricorn sign, is being celebrated with traditional fervour across Karnataka on Thursday, with temples witnessing heavy footfall and households observing age-old rituals.

In Bengaluru, thousands of devotees thronged the historic Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple at Gavipuram in Basavanagudi from the early hours.

The temple holds special significance on Makara Sankranti as the setting Sun's rays pass through the horns of the stone Nandi and illuminate the Shiva Linga inside the cave temple.

The Sun's rays directly falling on the Linga in the afternoon on Makara Sankranti is a rare and unique occurrence, symbolising the cosmic alignment and Lord Shiva's blessings, temple authorities said.

Police and temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements to regulate the crowd as devotees queued up to have a darshan of Lord Shiva, the presiding deity of the cave shrine.

Across the state, devotees offered prayers in temples and observed Sankranti rituals at home.

The festival is traditionally celebrated as Suggi in Karnataka, marking the harvest season.

On this day, festive dishes are prepared and 'Ellu-Bella', a mix of sesame seeds, jaggery, groundnuts and coconut, is distributed to the near and dear ones wishing for their safety and good luck.

In rural parts of Karnataka, farmers celebrate the harvest with special pujas, cattle worship and community gatherings, reflecting gratitude for a good crop.

Cultural programmes and traditional games will also be organised on this day adding colour to the celebrations in several districts.

Flowers, jujube fruits and sugarcane were in great demand in the market as they are the key ingredients for the pujas.