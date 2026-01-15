Karnataka: Centre approves preparation for DPR highway projects in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 15 (PTI) The Centre has approved the preparation of DPRs for several key highway projects in Dakshina Kannada, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta said on Thursday.

The approval includes widening of the Surathkal-BC Road stretch via the Mangaluru Bypass and the construction of service roads along NH-66 from Talapady to Kundapur.

According to Captain Chowta, who represents Dakshina Kannada, the approval marks the first major step towards strengthening road infrastructure along the coastal belt, addressing long-pending demands related to traffic congestion, port connectivity and road safety.

The highways serve as major entry corridors to Mangaluru city and are critical for daily passenger movement as well as the transportation of goods to and from the New Mangalore Port. However, the absence of service roads and capacity limitations have led to severe congestion and safety concerns, Chowta said in a release.

Following continuous representations, Chowta pursued the matter with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

During the 2024 Monsoon Session of Parliament, he met senior ministry officials to highlight the need for service roads on NH-66. The issue was also raised during the DISHA committee meeting in Mangaluru in September 2024.

With the Detailed Project Report approval, consultants have been formally instructed to begin work, the release said.

The DPR will assess road alignment, service roads, grade-separated junctions, traffic capacity enhancement, safety measures and long-term traffic management, it added.

Welcoming the approval, Chowta said the move would provide the technical and administrative foundation required for execution of the projects.

He thanked Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and NHAI officials for responding to the region's infrastructure needs. PTI COR GMS KH