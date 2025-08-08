Karnataka CEO ordered probe into Rahul Gandhi's election fraud charges: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Aug 8 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar has ordered an investigation into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of election fraud.

Speaking to reporters after a Congress delegation led by him submitted a memorandum to Anbukumar, he said he was informed that they (CEO’s office) have started their investigation. "I am glad to know this." Shivakumar, who is also Congress state president, said he would visit the CEO’s office again to obtain the documents and evidence.

“In the first phase, we have asked him to provide information to go into the details of every assembly segment, where such incidents have occurred,” the Deputy CM said.

Asked about the BJP’s counter-allegations, Shivakumar said he was not worried about the saffron party.

"Let them (BJP leaders) say whatever they want. We are asking a court, a judge, a commission with autonomous power. We have requested them (Election Commission) to take action because it is the Election Commission’s responsibility to prepare the electoral roll, hold elections and immediately set right things.” Shivakumar submitted a memorandum to CEO Anbukumar after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged large scale election fraud in Mahadevapura constituency during the Lok Sabha election.

Regarding former Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali’s statement that there were bogus voters in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s assembly constituency Varuna and Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan’s constituency Chamarajpet in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the ECI should investigate it.

"Even if there are such issues in my constituency (Kanakapura) I will not mind. Action has to be taken against those who engaged in fraud and are guilty of misuse," the DCM said.