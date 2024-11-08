Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath pays tribute to the legendary Nicholas Roerich; show on till Nov 18

Bengaluru, Nov 8 (PTI) As the world commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of Russian painter and cultural advocate Nicholas Roerich, the recent bombing of Baalbek in Lebanon—a site with a heritage spanning nearly 9,000 years—tragically underscores his lifelong mission to protect cultural treasures in times of conflict.

Advertisment

Roerich pursued the protection of cultural heritage relentlessly for nearly 30 years before the Roerich Pact, advocating for the safeguarding of art and cultural treasures in times of war, was finally adopted in 1931 by several countries, said Prof Choodamani Nandagopal, art historian and former head of academics at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (KCP) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

"Roerich's mission was to raise awareness among the public and policymakers about cultural preservation amid the chaos of war. He foresaw the ravages of war on cultural heritage, intensified by the horrors of World War I," Choodamani told PTI.

While celebrating his 150th year—Roerich was born on October 9, 1874—the focus is also on reviving conversations about safeguarding cultural heritage. To this end, KCP has organised an exhibition, titled Vspominaya Roerich, showcasing 36 of Roerich’s works, said C S Vijayashree, curator of the museum at KCP and organiser of the show.

Advertisment

Vspominaya Roerich was inaugurated on Friday by Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, with Valerii Khodzhaev, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Chennai, in attendance.

"We live in a time where multiple wars are being waged simultaneously, resulting in the destruction of priceless cultural heritage. Roerich had long foreseen that without proper rules in place, entire cities might be blasted into ruins. Just as he feared, it is happening today," Vijayashree added.

In an article published in The Literary Digest (A Banner to Protect Art in War Time) on March 9, 1935, which is displayed as part of the exhibition at KCP, it was suggested that a catalogue of treasures would be deposited with the registrar of the Permanent Court of International Justice at The Hague, the International Institute of Intellectual Cooperation in Paris, and the Pan American Union.

Advertisment

Choodamani mentioned Roerich even designed the Banner of Peace, depicted in one of his well-known paintings, Madonna Oriflamma (1932), a distinctive flag symbolizing the movement for peace.

The 36 artworks on display offer viewers majestic views of mountain ranges, most tinged with his signature cobalt blue. The artworks, on display at KCP until November 18, were gifted to the institute by Roerich's son and renowned artist, Svetoslav Roerich.

Svetoslav Roerich and his wife, actor Devika Rani, who made Bengaluru their home, played a significant role in establishing KCP in 1960, Vijayashree noted.

Advertisment

Incidentally, these artworks were created on cardboard packing material.

"He used cardboard boxes that were used to transport supplies during his Himalayan expeditions as his canvas," added Vijayashree.

Also on display is a part of the collection donated by artist Pushpa Dravid—postcards of Roerich's earlier works and a tin of cobalt blue. Dravid, mother of cricketer Rahul Dravid, completed her Ph.D on Roerich, according to Vijayashree.

Advertisment

On November 16 at 5 pm, there will also be a guided tour of the show led by Bengaluru-based art historian and artist Suresh Jayaraman.

"The idea is to introduce people to the many facets of Roerich’s works. Many, of course, know about his skillful use of multiple shades of blue, bringing his mountains to life. But there’s more to him, including the symbolism he incorporates in his earlier works, which require in-depth study," said Vijayashree. PTI JR KH SSK SA