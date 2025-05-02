Karnataka Class 10 results: 22 students score 625/625 marks; 66.14 pass percentage

Bengaluru, May 2 (PTI) Twenty-two students secured 625/625 marks in the Class 10 exams this year, the results of which were announced by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Friday. The pass percentage stood at 66.14.

The overall pass percentage, including repeaters and private candidates, is 62.34 as against 53 per cent last year.

The SSLC examination was conducted from March 21 to April 4 in 2,818 examination centres throughout the state and 8,42,173 candidates appeared for the exams this year. Of that, 5,24,984 managed to pass.

According to KSEAB, girls outperformed boys this year too, with female students securing a 74 pass percentage, while boys getting 58.07 percentage.

While the pass percentage in the urban schools was 67.05, it was 65.47 in rural schools.

The government schools have registered a pass percentage of 62.7, it was 58.97 per cent in aided schools and 75.59 per cent in unaided schools.

Dakshina Kannada district took the top spot with 91.12 per cent students clearing the examination, following by Udupi with 89.96 per cent and Uttara Kannada district securing the third spot with 83.19 pass per cent.

Kalaburagi (42.43 per cent), Vijayapura (49.58 per cent) and Yadgir (51.6 per cent) districts were at the bottom of the pass per cent list. PTI AMP KH