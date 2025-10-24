Karnataka clears Rs 27,607 crore investment proposals creating 8,704 jobs

Bengaluru, Oct 24 (PTI) The 66th meeting of the State High-Level Clearance Committee chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Friday approved 13 investment proposals with a total investment of Rs 27,607.26 crore, officials said.

The projects are expected to generate 8,704 direct jobs, they said.

Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said the approvals include 11 new investment proposals and two additional investment proposals.

While the new proposals involve an investment of Rs 27,228.51 crore, the expansion proposals account for Rs 378.75 crore, he said in an official statement.

According to the statement, the new investment proposals include: Vayu Assets Private Limited: Rs 1,251 crore (1,912 jobs); Tejas Networks Limited: Rs 542.19 crore (1,312 jobs); Reliance Consumer Products Limited: Rs 1,622 crore (1,200 jobs); JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private Limited: Rs 7,102 crore (900 jobs); HSS Textile Private Limited: Rs 740 crore (800 jobs). PTI AMP KH