Karnataka CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of Hubballi burn victims

Hubballi (Karnataka), Dec 26 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the two persons who succumbed to their burns.

The two victims were among nine Lord Ayyappa devotees staying in a room when an LPG cylinder caught fire, injuring them badly at Achchhavana Colony in Sainagar, Hubballi, on Monday.

The condition of the other seven is also said to be critical.

"Two of the nine Ayyappa devotees who were injured in the gas cylinder explosion incident in Achchhavana Colony died this morning. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased," the Chief Minister's Office said, in a statement.

"The treatment of the remaining seven is ongoing, and specialist doctors have been called from Bengaluru and other places for advanced treatment," the CMO added. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH