Karnataka CM appoints five Ministers as Govt spokespersons to project achievements

Bengaluru, Mar 13 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday appointed five Cabinet Ministers as Government spokespersons to project the achievements of his administration.

Advertisment

They are: Dinesh Gundu Rao, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, Eshwar Khandre and Santhosh Lad.

"I have full confidence that all these ministers who have been appointed as government spokespersons will effectively present the achievements of the government before the people of the state," he was quoted as saying by his office on "X".

In the official communication about their appointment, the Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to instruct the heads of departments to take measures so as to provide them from time to time documents and information about the government's achievements. PTI KSU RS RS