Karnataka CM assures safe return of Kannadigas stuck in war-hit regions

Bengaluru, Jun 17 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday assured that efforts are underway to safely bring back Kannadigas stranded in war-hit regions abroad.

He also said his government is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with those affected.

"I have spoken to Kannadigas stuck in war-hit regions. I also spoke to our Congress leader Nataraj Gowda," Siddaramaiah told reporters here in Bengaluru.

"Airports are closed there currently, but the people are being taken care of properly." He said the state government is coordinating with central authorities and will make necessary arrangements to facilitate the safe return of those stranded as soon as the situation improves.

"The airport is likely to reopen tomorrow or the day after. Once that happens, we will try to bring them back at the earliest," Siddaramaiah said, reassuring the families of those affected.

The CM further said that officials are on standby to coordinate travel and ensure that the return of the stranded individuals is handled smoothly and with urgency. PTI GMS ROH