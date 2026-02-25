Karnataka CM attacks BJP over job shortfall, questions PM Modi’s ‘two crore jobs’ promise

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Feb 25 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP for "doing nothing" to provide government jobs to unemployed youth.

He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the promise of generating two crore jobs annually, questioning the Centre’s track record over the past decade.

Speaking to reporters here, the CM accused the BJP of failing to fulfil its employment commitments while in power, both at the Centre and in the State.

“Narendra Modi had said he would give two crore jobs. What happened to that?” Siddaramaiah asked.

He noted that the Prime Minister had promised two crore jobs every year and that more than a decade had passed since the BJP assumed office at the Centre.

He also questioned the BJP’s performance during its tenure in Karnataka from 2019 to 2023 and defended his government’s record on recruitment.

“Modi said his government would provide two crore jobs per year. It has been 10 years—now 11 years—since they came to power. How many jobs should have been given? They (the BJP) were in power here for four years. How many jobs did they give? What moral right do they have?” Siddaramaiah said.

The chief minister said the state government has initiated steps to start the recruitment process. According to him, the delay happened because of some issues related to internal reservations among the Scheduled Castes.

“But as promised, we will conduct recruitment. Even in this Budget, we will make announcements in certain departments. We will do it,” he said.

The CM’s remarks came following massive agitation by the All Karnataka State Students Association (AKSSA) in Dharwad on Tuesday. The association alleged that 2.84 lakh posts are lying vacant in the Karnataka government, but not even 5,000 posts were filled in the last three years since the Congress came to power.

The opposition BJP, which backed the job aspirants’ protest, alleged that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had promised to fill 2.5 lakh vacant posts before the 2023 Assembly elections. PTI GMS SSK