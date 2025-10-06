Karnataka CM condemns attack on CJI, says it shows 'caste-based prejudice persists'

Bengaluru, Oct 6 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday strongly condemned the incident in which a lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai during court proceedings, calling it a stark reminder that "caste-based prejudice and Manuvaadi mindsets continue to persist." In a post on 'X', the chief minister urged that legal action be taken not only against the perpetrator but also against those who support or encourage such behaviour.

A 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at Gavai earlier in the day.

"I strongly condemn the incident in which a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at the Hon’ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice B R Gavai. Immediate legal action must be taken against the unruly lawyer who sought to insult both the Chief Justice and the judiciary," Siddaramaiah wrote.

Referring to Justice Gavai’s background, Siddaramaiah said, "Justice Gavai, belonging to the Dalit community, has risen to the highest echelons of the judiciary by overcoming entrenched social barriers through merit and perseverance. This incident is a stark reminder that caste-based prejudice and Manuvaadi mindsets continue to persist—even 75 years after the enactment of the Indian Constitution." Expressing solidarity with the CJI, the chief minister said, "Justice Gavai is not alone. Crores of secular and democratic citizens who uphold the values of the Constitution stand firmly by his side. The Chief Justice does not represent any religion or political party." "From that perspective, I appeal to people across all castes, faiths, and political affiliations to unequivocally condemn this disgraceful act in one voice," he added.

"We must not overlook the fact that divisive politics based on caste and religion have created the conditions for Manuvaadi attitudes like those of Rakesh Kishore (the lawyer) to emerge and thrive. Just as certain individuals attempt to glorify Nathuram Godse—a convicted assassin—as a nationalist icon, we are now witnessing similar elements celebrating the lawyer’s shameful act," Siddaramaiah further said. PTI KSU SSK KH