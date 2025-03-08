Karnataka CM condemns Hampi rape incident, assures protection for all

Bengaluru, Mar 8 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday condemned the "rape" of two women, including a foreign national in Koppal district, and assured that his government is committed to providing protection to everyone, including tourists, coming to the state.

He said that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Taking to social media platform 'X', he termed the attack and rape of the Israeli citizen and homestay owner in Sanapur, in Koppal district as a "most heinous act".

"As soon as the incident was reported, I obtained information from the relevant police, conducted a thorough investigation, and instructed them to quickly identify the culprits," he said.

The CM further said the police have arrested two accused in connection with the case and are continuing the investigation.

"Our government is committed to providing protection to everyone, including tourists, coming to the state. All necessary measures will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur," he assured.

According to the police, two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped and assaulted while stargazing near Hampi on Thursday night.

Three male tourists who were with the women were also assaulted and pushed into a canal and one of them was found dead.

Out of the three accused, police have arrested two and are trying to nab the third suspect in the case. PTI AMP ROH