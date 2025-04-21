Karnataka CM condoles Pope Francis' death

Bengaluru, Apr 21 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday condoled the passing of Pope Francis, stating that his life was a message of love for the poor and hope for the world.

In a post on 'X', Siddaramaiah expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Christian community across Karnataka and around the globe.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis—a symbol of peace and compassion. His life was a message of love for the poor and hope for the world. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Christian community across Karnataka and the globe," he wrote.

Pope Francis, history's first Latin American pontiff, who captivated the world with his humility and deep concern for the poor but often alienated conservatives with his critiques of capitalism and calls for climate action, died on Monday at the age of 88.

Francis, who had a chronic lung condition and had part of one lung removed in his youth, was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on February 14, 2025, after a respiratory crisis developed into double pneumonia.

He spent 38 days there—the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy. PTI AMP SSK KH