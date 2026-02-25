Karnataka CM, Deputy CM assure filling vacant posts in phased manner

Bengaluru/Udupi, Feb 25 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that vacant posts in various departments will be filled in a phased manner.

Speaking to reporters in Karkala, Siddaramaiah said the government will fulfil its promise of providing employment.

"The recruitment process was delayed due to internal reservation issues. The recruitment process will now be initiated," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar too assured the youths that the state government would take firm steps to ensure a corruption-free recruitment drive and address concerns over vacant posts.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "Our government is working on corruption-free recruitment drives. We will soon discuss in Cabinet and give a good message soon. We are committed to it." Responding to a question on protests by youth in Dharwad, he said vacant posts could not be filled during the previous BJP rule due to many scams.

"We understand your pain, hence our government is working on a corruption free recruitment drive." He said the government has already prepared a roadmap to fill vacancies across departments and entrusted the responsibility to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and other agencies to fill up the positions.

"There are some obstacles with respect to internal reservations. We brought Yuvanidhi to help the youth," he said.

Yuvanidhi is one of the five guarantees of the Congress government under which Rs 3,000 is given to graduates and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders who passed after 2024.

The assurance came following a massive protest in Dharwad by All Karnataka State Students Association (AKSSA) where thousands of youths from across the state participated. PTI GMS KH