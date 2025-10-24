Karnataka CM, Deputy CM condole bus fire deaths in Andhra

Bengaluru, Oct 24 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D K Shivakumar have expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in a bus fire accident in Andhra Pradesh early on Friday.

"Disturbed and pained by the tragic bus fire accident on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru route near Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool district. Several precious lives were lost and many sustained injuries in this heartbreaking incident," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

"My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing strength and a speedy recovery to those injured," he added.

At least 12 people were killed after a private bus heading towards Hyderabad caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler near Chinnatekur in Kurnool district.

In his condolence message, Shivakumar said, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic bus fire near Kurnool on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru route. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We stand with all those affected and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured." PTI GMS ROH