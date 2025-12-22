Karnataka CM, Deputy CM working like brothers, high command to decide on leadership: Pilot

Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Playing down the power tussle in the Karnataka state unit of Congress, AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot on Monday said, both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are working like brothers, and whatever decision the Congress high command takes on the matter will be acceptable to everyone.

Speaking to reporters here, with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar seated next to him, he said, "When PCC (state Congress) President (Shivakumar) has called the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) his elder brother, and the chief minister says he (Shivakumar) is my younger brother, that settles the matter." "Let me tell you that the Karnataka government has functioned with full integrity and dedication. Whatever promises we made as a party before the polls, we are fulfilling all of them. We are working strongly, and I can assure you in 2028 the Congress party will come back with a thumping majority," Pilot said to a question on the Congress high command's reluctance to end the power tussle.

"Whatever decision the party takes, it is acceptable to every Congress worker in the state. We are singularly working to make sure that we deliver on our promises and win back the state in 2028," he added.

Responding to a question on the high command not solving the leadership issue in the state, while pointing out that a similar power tussle existed in Rajasthan, between him and the then CM Ashok Gehlot, Pilot said, Everyone will abide by whatever decision is taken by the leadership of the party. "We will work together." "Tell me which leader of the party, whether it is the chief minister or the Pradesh Congress Committee President, has said that they will not abide by the party high command's decision. When everything is left to the Congress high command, the party will decide whatever it has to. Our collective objective is to strengthen the Congress across the country, including Karnataka," he added. PTI KSU ADB