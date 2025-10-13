Karnataka CM directs Chief Secy to study TN policy on RSS activities

Bagalkote (Karnataka), Oct 13 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he has directed the state Chief Secretary to examine Tamil Nadu's actions regarding a ban on RSS activities on government premises.

This comes after a letter from his cabinet colleague and Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge calling for a statewide ban on RSS activities in government institutions and public premises, claiming that such activities violate India's unity and the Constitution.

"Priyank Kharge has written a letter. He has said that RSS was using government premises, and to do what the government in Tamil Nadu has done (to stop it). I have asked the Chief Secretary to verify and see what has been done in Tamil Nadu," Siddaramaiah told reporters here in response to a question.

In a letter to the chief minister dated October 4, Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been conducting its 'shakhas' in government and government-aided schools, as well as on public grounds, where "slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth." PTI KSU ROH