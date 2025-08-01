Karnataka CM, Dy CM join Rahul in backing Trump's 'dead economy' jibe

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's endorsement of US President Donald Trump's remark that the Indian economy is "dead", while simultaneously courting foreign investors for the state's upcoming tech summit.

The leaders made these comments on the sidelines of a diplomatic outreach event for the Bengaluru Tech Summit scheduled for November 18-20, where they pitched Karnataka as a key investment destination to diplomats and high commissioners.

Questioned about the apparent contradiction between Gandhi's stance and Karnataka's investment pitch, Siddaramaiah said, "Whatever Rahul Gandhi has said is my opinion. The Indian economy is a dead economy." However, he quickly distinguished between the national and state economies.

"Karnataka's economy is different from the Indian economy. We are expecting investment in technology," the CM told PTI on the sidelines of the event.

Shivakumar echoed this view, saying, "It is not a statement of Rahul Gandhi. It is a statement of the American president. Whatever our leader has said, it has been said by Trump."

The Deputy CM defended Karnataka's investment appeal despite the economic criticism. "Karnataka is different. India is seen through Bengaluru. That is what (late BJP leader and former PM Atal Bihari) Vajpayeeji said once in Bengaluru," Shivakumar told reporters separately.

"Everyone wants to come to India through Bengaluru. If you go anywhere in the world, India is looked at through Bengaluru.

"Wherever technology is there, it is seen from Karnataka. That is the strength of the country," he added.

At the 'Bridge to Bengaluru' diplomatic dialogue, Siddaramaiah highlighted Karnataka's economic prowess. "Karnataka is not just a cultural hub, it is an economic power. With a GSDP of USD 337 billion, we are India's fourth-largest economy, contributing nine per cent to the national GDP," he said.

The state leads India's IT exports with a contribution of USD 64 billion in 2024, accounting for nearly one-third of the nation's total IT exports.

Siddaramaiah also expressed concerns about potential US trade policies. "It will not only impact Karnataka but the entire country. I will discuss the issue with the concerned ministry," he said.

The CM emphasised Karnataka's business-friendly policies across sectors including electronics, animation, gaming, green hydrogen, tourism and electric mobility.

IT Minister Priyanka Kharge, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh and Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar attended the event.