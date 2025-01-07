Karnataka CM express displeasure over delay in fund utilisation by Social Welfare department

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday held a review of the Social Welfare department and expressed displeasure over the delay in fund utilisation, issuing firm instructions to officials.

The CM "reprimanded" officials for the habit of spending funds only at the end of the financial year, his office said.

Of the Rs 5,377 crore budget allocated to the department for 2024-25, Rs 3,631 crore has been released, but only Rs 2,892 crore has been utilised so far, the CMO said in a release.

Siddaramaiah instructed Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to take action against officials delaying fund utilisation.

The CM emphasised the need for officials to work with a commitment to benefit marginalised communities and ensure timely implementation of all schemes. He warned of strict action against inefficiency or negligence in delivering government benefits, the release added.

The CM highlighted that corporations such as Ambedkar Corporation (Rs 900 crore) and Bhovi Corporation (Rs 107 crore) have not utilised funds meant for beneficiaries.

He said that Managing Directors of corporations failing to spend the allocated funds will face immediate suspension. "Notices will be served if no proper explanation is provided." Noting that pre-matric scholarships must be disbursed by September and post-matric scholarships by November every year, the CM also said that Aadhaar-related delays must be avoided, and all students should be linked to Aadhaar without fail.

Of the Rs 164 crore allocated for pre-matric scholarships, Rs 105 crore has been utilised. Post-matric scholarships, with an allocation of Rs 230 crore, have been fully utilised, it said.

The government aims to establish a residential school in every hobli. Siddaramaiah said that this year, 20 new residential schools were opened, increasing the total number to 841. Schools in the remaining 92 hoblis must be operational within two years.

All new schools must have adequate teachers and infrastructure to ensure quality education, he said.

There are 1,937 student hostels in the state, of which 270 operate in rented buildings. The CM further said that the construction of 130 hostels is in progress, and action will be taken to construct buildings on 63 available plots. PTI KSU SSK KH