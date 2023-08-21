Karnataka CM gives nod to create fact check unit to tighten noose around spread of fake news

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday gave his approval to set up a fact check unit and promulgation of necessary rules and laws in the state.

A statement issued by his office said the decision was taken with a view that fake news should be controlled as it was dangerous for democracy and would polarise the society.

The decision was taken in a meeting on cyber security chaired by the Chief Minister at his home office 'Krishna'.

Siddaramaiah approved three-step measures of detecting fake news and syndicates that create them, preventing the spread of fake news, and giving severe punishment to the accused.

The fact check unit will comprise a monitoring committee and fact check analysis team along with the appointment of nodal officers.

It was explained in the meeting that a capacity building team can be formed and technology can be leveraged systematically.

Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said though Bengaluru Police is also active on social media, the state needs a fact check unit. According to him, 'deep fake' is also being utilised using Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is helpful for those spreading fake news.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara said although the fake news network is in its infancy globally, it is likely to become widely used over time.

Parameshwara insisted upon forming the fact checking committee immediately and working on capacity building. He also said that identifying fake news is essential to maintain law and order.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda said people should be informed that it is a punishable crime. PTI GMS HDA